Dawn Broers, Fortitude Community Outreach executive director, prepares for intake Jan. 26 at the downtown Kankakee shelter site as temperatures dropped and snow arrived. The planned permanent shelter in Kankakee hit a snag this week with an announcement during the Monday Kankakee City Council meeting that Fortitude will not be proceeding with plans in the city.
KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach, the operator of an 18-bed homeless shelter in downtown Kankakee, pulled the plug on its plans to construct a 36-bed shelter on North Washington Avenue.
Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers made the announcement Monday when she addressed the Kankakee City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
Management, she said, has concluded Fortitude is “simply not welcome here and will not be allowed to provide overnight shelter in the city of Kankakee.”
Therefore, she said, “we are greatly grieved to announce our only option right now is to restructure and provide day services only.”
Based on that conclusion, she said, Fortitude will seek an overnight shelter outside of Kankakee, “hopefully within the next year or two.”
The news stunned the nine council members at the meeting along with Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.
“I couldn’t believe what I heard,” Curtis said after the meeting. “It caught me off guard. We were continuing to have discussions with them.”
Curtis added: “I’m not sure what their next step is. I wish them the best.”
Curtis said while he has concern for the region’s homeless population, he also has to make sure city residents and the city are not being harmed as well.
“It’s a fine line. I don’t know what their next step is,” the mayor said.
CITY, FORTITUDE SPLIT
Thus far, only two Kankakee County municipalities — Manteno [$37,699] and St. Anne [$4,200] — have committed to helping fund Fortitude’s building project.
The Kankakee committee was set to continue its discussion of the city’s $100,000 allocation of COVID-19 relief funds for the organization.
Months ago, the city made a $100,000 commitment to the shelter program but, in recent months, had stepped back and was in discussions with Fortitude leadership regarding the operation’s stipulations.
As problems in downtown Kankakee have continued to grow regarding those identified by city officials as day drinkers and homeless, more attention was being placed on the shelter, which would have doubled in size later this year when the new shelter season opened this autumn.
Broers came to the conclusion that the marriage between Fortitude and Kankakee was one which should not take place.
SO DIFFICULT
She said Fortitude had been operating a shelter for six years. Never, she said to the committee, could she have imagined how difficult it is to be able to provide shelter to homeless people.
She noted this in shelter season, which began Nov. 1, some 80 different people were served. An estimated 3,000 nights of shelter and 6,000 meals were provided.
But, Broers stated, the organization will look for a new place to call home.
“... We have been facing increasing waves of misinformation, scrutiny, attacks and demands that hurt our organization and our homeless people. We now realize the city has not been working with us in good faith, and the council will not approve this [$100,000] grant,” she said.
“We know the escalating attacks are so that this funding can be denied without political fallout. Make us look bad so you don’t look bad.”
TIME TO MOVE ON
Broers said the ongoing fight for the rights of homeless people and for the shelter in Kankakee only will result in “irreversible damage” to Fortitude.
She said other programs dealing with homelessness are not targeted by the city.
Broers said gaining the funding only would open the organization up for further “attacks and false accusations simply for existing.”
She labeled it “appalling” to be blamed for an increase in homelessness and accused of bringing more homeless individuals to the community.
“People aren’t coming to Kankakee just to stay at Fortitude,” she said.
While Broers spoke of a deteriorating relationship with the Kankakee administration, the program also was facing rising construction costs.
Construction of The Fort, the name for the planned North Washington Avenue shelter, initially was targeted for $600,000 in 2021, but those costs have grown to $1.3 million.
Broers noted reaching that goal was dependent upon the approval of a $250,000 capital grant and a $150,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant from the Kankakee County Board.
She said during the past several weeks, Fortitude has received word neither funding source would be approved.
Broers said Fortitude will now seek out an existing building in a neighboring municipality.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
