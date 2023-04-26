Fortitude shelter forging ahead (copy) (copy)

Dawn Broers, Fortitude Community Outreach executive director, prepares for intake Jan. 26 at the downtown Kankakee shelter site as temperatures dropped and snow arrived. The planned permanent shelter in Kankakee hit a snag this week with an announcement during the Monday Kankakee City Council meeting that Fortitude will not be proceeding with plans in the city. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach, the operator of an 18-bed homeless shelter in downtown Kankakee, pulled the plug on its plans to construct a 36-bed shelter on North Washington Avenue.

Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers made the announcement Monday when she addressed the Kankakee City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Management, she said, has concluded Fortitude is “simply not welcome here and will not be allowed to provide overnight shelter in the city of Kankakee.”

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you