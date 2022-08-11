KANKAKEE — Facing opposition to its proposed homeless shelter in Kankakee’s 4th Ward, leadership of Fortitude Community Outreach took its case directly to the ward.

On a cool Tuesday evening in McBroom Park, Fortitude’s Dawn Broers, the organization’s executive director, fielded questions from a group of about 35 people — a significant portion of whom appeared to favor the shelter locating in the former United Faith Pentecostal Church, 1284 S. Fourth Ave.

And Broers made one point clear to those at the gathering: if Fortitude does not gain a conditional use permit to operate its shelter on South Fourth, there will be no shelter program this winter.

