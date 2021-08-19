KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach is making a second attempt to locate a homeless shelter in downtown Kankakee.
With this attempt, there is a twist.
On Tuesday, the Kankakee Planning Board, by a 6-0 vote, approved the needed conditional use permit request. The matter must now go before the Kankakee City Council for its OK.
Fortitude leadership has been down this road before.
In September 2020, Fortitude’s request to operate a 7-day-a-week shelter inside the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School building, 240 S. Dearborn Ave., was rejected by an overwhelming 12-2 vote by the Kankakee City Council.
The matter will be brought before the city council in September. The date has not yet been determined.
Just as was the case one year ago, the planning board unanimously approved Fortitude’s conditional use permit request to operate the shelter facility within the commercially zoned downtown district.
Fortitude is seeking to operate the shelter five nights a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday — at the site. For Wednesday and Saturday, The Salvation Army would provide hotel/motel vouchers for those in need of shelter, Fortitude leadership explained.
If rejected to be the single site for its PADS program, Fortitude will once again operate its program two nights a week at St. Paul’s and at rotating sites throughout the area.
NEW SITE TARGETED
What is different about the 2021 request is that it would last for only one shelter season, which operates from Oct. 1, 2021, to May 1, 2022.
The reason for a one-year permit request is the organization, headed by Executive Director Dawn Broers, is hoping to construct Fortitude’s own 4,830-square-foot permanent shelter within Kankakee to house the homeless. Broers said after the meeting, the new location, which is currently being designed, is anticipated to be able to nightly accommodate up to 30 individuals, seven days a week.
After the meeting, Broers was tight-lipped regarding further details as she stated the location is still in the process of being acquired. The organization is also raising money for the development, the cost of which was also not stated.
Incorporated in April 2018, Fortitude has been offering shelter since January 2019. It has been operating its Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) program out of a collection of churches.
Typically, the shelter provides food, beds and shower services for eight to 15 people per night. It has the capacity to provide services for up to 20 as it currently operates.
Because the shelter site changes on a regular basis, Broers said, it makes it difficult for people to remember where the shelter is on a particular evening.
The shelter is in operation from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. At least one paid staff member would be on-site at all times the shelter is open.
AID A STRESSFUL LIFE
Regarding the planning board vote, the members appeared in agreement that a homeless shelter is needed. Members stated that a stressful life for a homeless person or family is only compounded by an inability to find a warm place to lay their head at night.
Kankakee Planner Mike Hoffman noted there is clearly a need for temporary shelter in the community.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis noted Wednesday he likes the fact that the request is only for a year, meaning if there are issues they can be more easily addressed.
Curtis said he still has concerns about how the homeless will function during the harsh winter months when the shelter is not open. He would like to see other organizations step forward to lend assistance.
“We have a responsibility to help those who need to be helped,” he said. “But this is not an exclusive Kankakee problem. Homelessness is in every community.”
The rub for locating the shelter at St. Paul’s last year was the concern that potential new downtown development would not view a homeless shelter as a step forward in revitalizing the area.
The argument against that thought by shelter supporters was that the homeless are here, whether there is a shelter or not.
The St. Paul’s location is located immediately east of the downtown location where the Kankakee Farmers’ Market is held on Saturdays.
Because the shelter is closed during the summer months and into the early fall, Jack Tison, a Fortitude board member and steering committee member, stated the St. Paul’s shelter does not interfere with such things as the farmers market or other downtown summertime events.
