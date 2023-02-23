KANKAKEE — An agreement could be only a month away between homeless shelter program Fortitude Community Outreach and the city of Kankakee.

As a result of a two-hour Tuesday morning meeting of Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater, there appears to be a meeting of the minds regarding the shelter’s operation and cooperation with city police and the city’s commitment of $100,000 toward development of Fortitude’s proposed shelter on North Washington Avenue.

During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Broers reiterated what she termed Fortitude’s “vital role” in making the community a better place to live.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

