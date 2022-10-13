Fortitude Community Outreach (copy)

Dawn Broers of Fortitude Community Outreach addresses community members at a meeting this summer regarding establishing a shelter in Kankakee's 4th Ward.

 Daily Journal/David Volden

KANKAKEE — While Fortitude Community Outreach had sought two different locations to operate its homeless shelter for the 2022-23 winter season, it does have a home and it is right back to where it started.

At Tuesday’s special Kankakee Planning Board meeting, the board voted 5-1 to recommend approval to the Kankakee City Council to amend the conditional use permit to allow for the operation of the shelter at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in downtown Kankakee this season.

While the shelter will be returning to the place it has called home, there will be a change in its operation. Instead of offering shelter for up to 18 on a five-nights-a-week basis, Fortitude will be offering shelter six nights a week this season.

Lee Provost

