Fortitude Community Outreach Executive Director Dawn Broers gives a presentation to county leaders at River Valley Christian Fellowship in Bradley on Feb. 23 about the history of Fortitude and the plans for a permanent shelter in Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

BOURBONNAIS — Acknowledging homelessness is a serious Kankakee County issue, the Bourbonnais Village Board will begin discussions of how to aid the construction of Fortitude Community Outreach’s planned homeless shelter.

Fortitude officials presented its plans and funding needs for the proposed 4,800-square-foot permanent homeless shelter site in Kankakee on Wednesday to the village board’s Finance Committee.

Following the 20-minute presentation and question-and-answers, the board said they would take the request under advisement.

