One week ago, the Kankakee administration earmarked $100,000 toward Fortitude Community Outreach, the organization which administers to the region’s homeless population.

The money, which will come from the city’s $15-million American Rescue Plan Act funds — better known as federal COVID-19 relief funding — will go toward the organization’s effort to construct its planned $1.2-million shelter and supportive services complex, to be known as “The Fort,” on a pair of donated lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.

Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s director, explained the organization has raised about $375,000 through private donations. They are also waiting with fingers crossed on a federal grant application for not-for-profits which could result in another $250,000. There is also a $150,000 Kankakee County grant application pending.

