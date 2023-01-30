One week ago, the Kankakee administration earmarked $100,000 toward Fortitude Community Outreach, the organization which administers to the region’s homeless population.
The money, which will come from the city’s $15-million American Rescue Plan Act funds — better known as federal COVID-19 relief funding — will go toward the organization’s effort to construct its planned $1.2-million shelter and supportive services complex, to be known as “The Fort,” on a pair of donated lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.
Dawn Broers, Fortitude’s director, explained the organization has raised about $375,000 through private donations. They are also waiting with fingers crossed on a federal grant application for not-for-profits which could result in another $250,000. There is also a $150,000 Kankakee County grant application pending.
If those three funding sources — Kankakee, Kankakee County and the federal grant — all become reality, the organization would have some $870,000, or just under 75% of its needed goal to construct its 4,800-square-foot complex designed to provide year-round shelter and service for up to 36 on a daily basis.
The organization, along with 3rd Ward Kankakee Alderman David Crawford, who is taking Fortitude’s plight to area government leaders, is seeking another $300,000-plus plus from governmental budgets.
Fortitude, Broers explained, is hoping to host a groundbreaking ceremony at the site in mid March so the shelter can be constructed and ready by Oct. 1.
That timeline, of course, means time is of the essence. The clock is ticking.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis believes the city’s contribution could be OK’d by the city council at its Feb. 6 meeting. The framework of the arrangement received a thumbs up from the Committee of the Whole on Jan. 23.
“We are looking to Kankakee to set the bar, set the standard, lead the way,” Broers said this week. “This is a countywide issue. This is not just a city issue. We are very excited to see Kankakee take this initial step.”
Broers said initial conversations Crawford has held with officials in Bradley and Bourbonnais are being described a “positive.”
She also noted initial discussions Crawford has held with contractors has found there could be some donations of labor or materials to help reduce expenses.
In fact, Langlois Roofing, of Kankakee, has already committed to donating the shingle roof material — an estimated cost of $25,000 — toward the project.
“This will help the community,” said Rende Langlois, owner of the roofing company. “This location will help those who are less fortunate.”
Broers notes construction is slated to begin this spring. The organization will build whatever the money they have allows them to construct.
If there is not enough money to complete “The Fort,” then the project will be halted, covered and secured. The organization will restart construction when funds allow, meaning there will be no shelter.
CITY TO ALLOCATE $100,000
Fortitude leadership is hoping to meet with municipal leadership of Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Kankakee County and even outlying, smaller towns such as Momence, Herscher and St. Anne.
“Every community has homelessness,” she said. “Most nights we can’t serve all the individuals in need. There is definitely a need.”
The shelter has been operating on a nearly nightly basis from Oct. 1 at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Grade School in 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue in downtown Kankakee. This will continue through April 30.
Shelter leadership has been told by the Kankakee City Council that this will be the final year of operation at that site, meaning they will not grant a conditional use permit for the shelter at the site.
Like Broers, Curtis is hoping Kankakee’s action will help other municipalities to make the decision of contributing toward construction.
“One hundred thousand dollars is a significant number. The ultimate goal is for a permanent, year-round shelter. This is something Kankakee County needs. Everyone needs to help close their funding gap,” Curtis said.
Curtis said the organization is not asking for an annual commitment, rather a one-time contribution to make the complex a reality.
“This has to be a partnership. … But sometimes you have to start the process before others buy in,” he said. He is hoping Kankakee’s allocation provides the needed spark.
‘CERTAINLY OPEN’ TO DISCUSSION — WATSON
Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said his door is open. He noted Crawford has reached out. He wants to hear specifics from Fortitude leadership.
“I’m certainly open to it. I know it’s an issue countywide. My logical side says ‘Yes. We should be contributing.’ But I need to understand all of this. How much? A good-faith discussion is needed,” Watson said. “I want specifics and to understand what we will be getting.”
Watson said, of course, the ultimate decision will come from Bradley’s six-member village board.
Watson said everyone is aware homelessness crosses every village, town and city within not just Kankakee County, but every community.
“I’m certainly open to a discussion of this,” he said.
Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said he had not yet been contacted by Crawford nor Fortitude, but his door is open.
“We are certainly open to having a conversation. I compliment them for working to solve this problem. This is a need,” Nugent said.
Without citing any specifics, Nugent noted Manteno would be willing to “pay our fair share.”
“This is certainly a countywide problem and it’s all about a regional solution,” he said. “We are not naive enough to think this doesn’t exist everywhere.”
Like the others, Bourbonnais administrator Mike Van Mill said the next step is for Fortitude leadership to schedule a meeting.
“I want them to come in and talk about it. We’ve been supportive of Fortitude in the past. The population they are serving needs a consistent location, rather than bouncing around.”
Like most everything, the question is how much money is needed?
“We’re very excited an optimistic about 2023,” Broers explained. “We definitely need this to happen. We are turning over every stone to make sure this happens.”
