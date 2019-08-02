Interested in supporting the homeless or “in-need-of” community?
The Kankakee Public Library is partnering with Fortitude Community Outreach to collect specific items each month to provide to those who are in need.
Throughout the entire month of August, donors are urged to drop off paper plates and bowls inside of the designated donation bins just through the doors of the Kankakee Public Library. You can also visit fortitudecommunityoutreach.org to view their Amazon wish list, and have items delivered.
For more information, call the Kankakee Public Library at 815-939-4564.
