KANKAKEE — Beginning Nov. 1, Fortitude Community Outreach once again will be able to provide overnight shelter for up to 18 people seeking a place to stay for the night.

However, it appears this most likely will be the organization’s last year to operate its shelter in the 2nd Ward’s former St. Paul’s Lutheran School, 240 S. Dearborn Ave.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members overwhelmingly approved the one-year extension — by a 12-1 vote — allowing the shelter to operate from Nov. 1 through April 29.

