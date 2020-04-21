KANKAKEE — When the coronavirus began significantly impacting the United States and government began closing schools, the Fortin Villa Learning Center in Kankakee followed suit.
Parents of the approximate 125 children — ages 6 weeks to 12 years — were informed on March 13 the center would be back in operation once life returned to normal.
However, exactly one month later, on April 13, parents received a two-sentence text message from the director of the center which delivered a gut-punch to parents.
The text stated: “I know most of you have heard the news, Fortin Villa is closing permanently. If you have questions I’m [the administrator] available at the villa now.” Her telephone number was left for parents to call.
To date, however, parents have received no explanation as to why this action has been taken as they scramble to find childcare alternatives.
Fortin Villa management was contacted for comment, but referred inquiries to Molly Gaus, Ascension Living communication’s director. In an email message, Gaus stated that after a great deal of consideration and study, the company made the difficult decision to close the center.
“Despite exemplary work by the team, we are unable to balance meeting student, family and community needs while continuing to invest in our associates and operations,” she stated. “As a result, we had to make the difficult decision not to reopen. ... We understand the challenges families face in finding quality day care and with that in mind we are giving notice at this time so parents can have significant lead time to begin looking for a new day care space for their children.”
She added the organization is grateful for the support the community has given Fortin Villa and have been honored to be a part of some many Kankakee families.
‘SO UNEXPECTED’
Fortin Villa has operated a day care in Kankakee County since 1974. It was located along Main Street in Bourbonnais for many years and relocated to 1025 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee, near the Brookmont Bowling complex, about 10 years ago.
“This was just so unexpected,” said Carrie Greenley of Bourbonnias.
Greenley, a nurse, had been using Fortin Villa as the day care for her children since 2016.
“This is an excellent daycare. I certainly understood closing for the pandemic. But we were given no indication the center would be closing,” she said.
In fact, Greenley said she was at work when the group text message arrived to her telephone. When she read and digested the brief message it took her by such surprise that she had to step away from her work for a few moments to regain her composure.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do,” she explained regarding alternative care once the region returns to some sense of normalcy. “I’ve called a couple places. But you don’t just trust anybody with your children.”
She and the other parents are hoping they won’t be forced into that situation.
The parents started a Facebook page called Fortin Villa Staff, Parents and Friends. Through the page and an online petition at Change.org, it has gained 712 signatures as of Monday afternoon. It has also been shared more than 200 times.
PETITION REQUEST
The petition is asking Ascension, a national health care system based in St. Louis and the owner of the day care center, to re-open the location once such businesses are allowed to resume normal activities. If Ascension does not agree to that request, the group is asking that it sell or donate the facility to an entity which would continue the daycare. The final request is to re-open the facility for at least six months, giving families a chance to find alternative child care options.
Elyssa Macias, of Kankakee, has had her two girls at the location for about six months. She noted she was on a waiting list for 14 months before accepted at the location. She created the Facebook page. She noted a couple individuals have expressed interest in operating the site.
But without communication from management, finding a solution is difficult, if not impossible.
“It was everyone’s thought that once the pandemic ended, things would be back to normal. My children had been at a different day care, but we moved to Fortin Villa due to all the great things they do. The fact this has happened without any warning, that’s what really hurts,” Macias said.
She said the region is not blessed with an overabundance of year-round daycare facilities. Most, she said, have waiting lists.
She said the ideal situation would be for Fortin Villa to rethink its decision.
But, she said, she believes that would be a miracle.
“We want answers and they have not told us anything,” she said.
The group notes that the Ascension mission statement reads in part that it “advocates for a compassionate and just society through our actions and our words.”
“If there were a time to show compassion, that would be now,” the parents noted on change.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!