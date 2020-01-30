Former resident's book looks at a new approach to teaching

Daily Journal staff report
Larue Fitch, of Chicago and formerly of Kankakee, recently completed his first self-published book, “Breaking the Education Code.”
“I chose this title because it’s time for us to understand and acknowledge the need for diversity in education,” Fitch in a news release. “We need to awaken to the changes that have to occur to best service our scholars.”
He added, “This book is comprised of some of the best practices and strategies that I’ve implemented as an instructional leader. Right now in education, it’s time for us to understand the need for diversity in education and how curriculum should reflect the different styles of learning that happens in our classrooms.”
“Ideally, our first step is to embrace the diversity that is occurring in various forms in America. I believe that public education is the cornerstone of democracy, and if we create a learning environment that reflects the belief that all scholars can learn and be successful, then we will truly give scholars the opportunity to become college-and career-ready,” said Fitch.
Fitch is an educator in Chicago. For seven years he worked in an elementary school teaching science, literacy and math. He later served as an assistant principal and resident principal in Chicago Public Schools. As resident principal in a CPS elementary school, Fitch was the administrator in charge of restorative justice and the data-driven instructional cycle.
“Through the implementation of restorative justice practices, the percentage of out-of school suspensions decreased by 31 percent for African-American children,” Fitch said. “By implementing effective restorative justice practices, I was able to effectively work closely with our teachers and families to build a culture where scholars were able to take ownership of their academic and social performances without being distracted by infractions that would impede their progress.”
He currently is an administrator in Illinois working with teachers, scholars and families.
He attended Kankakee schools and graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic School in 2001.
In writing the book, Fitch added, “It was time to put education at the forefront of America’s agenda for our youth. It was time to go far and beyond to ensure that all scholars had equitable opportunities in the classroom. It was time to address the system that has kept us in the harsh conditions where we weren’t made to survive. It was time for me to become a voice for the less fortunate. And, now is the time for a new approach to teaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!