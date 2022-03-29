BOURBONNAIS — The newest member to take a seat on the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board is a familiar face who is not actually “new” to the board at all.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Jamie Freedlund, a former member who didn’t earn enough votes to retain her seat in the April 2021 election, to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board.
Freedlund is the CFO of Turn-Key Environmental in Kankakee and also co-founder of the local nonprofit Mattea’s Joy.
The board appointed Freedlund and she was sworn in by Circuit Judge Lindsay Parkhurst during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon in the District 53 Administration Building.
The seat became vacant after the resignation of Priscilla Dwyer in early February.
Freedlund previously served for four years on the board. She was appointed in April 2017 and elected to serve an additional two-year term in April 2019.
During the April 2021 election, nine candidates vied for four seats.
The outcome was that four incumbents were ousted and four first-time candidates stepped in.
Erika Young, Priscilla Dwyer, Betsy Keller and Stephan Moulton were elected, while Freedlund, Richard McBarnes, Rob Rodewald and John Hall were not re-elected.
Freedlund was the fifth-highest vote earner and lost by a narrow margin. She earned 868 votes, coming in 23 votes behind Moulton.
Freedlund said she didn’t think about returning to the board until Dwyer’s resignation created the vacancy.
She was one of seven to apply for the opening.
“You learn a lot when you are serving as a board member,” Freedlund said. “I learned a lot of information I felt could still be beneficial in my service to the board.
“I applied for the position for the same reason I ran in the last election; I still have a desire to serve in this capacity, and I take service very seriously in my life. This is a place where I felt like my service can do some good.”
Board President Jayne Raef said that Freedlund’s experience on the board was a plus. However, Freedlund stood out as a candidate regardless.
“The process was, everyone gets to say who they think is the best, and she was just overwhelmingly the one,” Raef said.
Raef noted that Freedlund is already familiar with board policies and procedures and therefore won’t need to go through basic training to get started.
“But really, we didn’t even really talk about things when we were choosing,” Raef said. “We were looking at each candidate, but it turns out that those are wonderful bonuses.”
