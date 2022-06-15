ST. ANNE — Alan Rood, who was tabbed last spring as the replacement at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School for the legendary football coach Rich Zinanni, is now the new football coach at a school a few miles southeast of Brookmont Boulevard.
Rood, who also taught physical education and health and was the McNamara middle school athletic director, was officially hired Tuesday as a physical education, health and driver’s education teacher at St. Anne Community High School at the district’s board meeting.
Rood was also named as the head coach for the football program that will return as a member of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association in 2023-24 after more than a 40-year hiatus.
“It’s a new opportunity, and I just want to help St. Anne and the community enjoy the game of football,” Rood said. “That’s what it’s about — giving people that opportunity to love football and Friday nights like they did back in the day.”
The program will come back after last playing in 1978-79. The Cardinals will play in the I8FA, an IHSA-recognized league for smaller schools that offer 8-man football as opposed to the traditional 11-man game.
Assistant principal and soon-to-be-appointed athletic director Ben O’Brien also noted the thrill in the St. Anne community behind the return of gridiron action to a school that has seen co-op football, most recently with Watseka, but has not had the chance to cheer on their own beloved Cardinals for more than a generation.
“We couldn’t be more excited for the future of Cardinal football with coach Rood leading us,” O’Brien said. “Tonight’s board of education decision was a win for the school, the community and most importantly, the students of St. Anne High School.”
The return of football first was explored by the school before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the school even had planned to meet with members of the lone current local 8-man program, Milford-Cissna Park, the week the pandemic hit.
The idea remained on the back burner until a St. Anne student, incoming junior Clayton Connor, came to the board in December 2020 with a proposal, citing a positive response from students.
Since then, the school began exploring potential equipment costs and other tasks that come with resurrecting a program until they were given the green light from the school board to seek a coach in the spring.
That timing aligned perfectly for a coach like Rood, who had recently applied for the already-open teaching job, to be the face of the program’s comeback.
“We had posted an open PE position without the football coach role and coach Rood put in his application not even knowing we planned on moving forward with football,” O’Brien said. “It’s truly a situation that fell into our lap, and it’s exciting.”
Rood, who graduated from Bishop McNamara in 1998 and returned to his alma mater from 2018-2022, has prior experience with taking over a new program, something he did for Von Steuben, a Chicago Public League School, before McNamara.
While Rood, known for his passionate coaching style, is certainly excited to begin recruiting the hallways of St. Anne for his players, his experience in starting the Von Steuben program has helped prepare him for the other things that go into building a football team, such as securing all the proper equipment for a sport that requires more materials than most.
“That could go from a five-man sled, to agility sleds, to footballs, to kicking tees, to helmets, which are the most important thing,” Rood said. “One of the most important things I learned about coaching and starting [a program] is in the details of those things.”
As someone who played and coached for Zinanni, the third-winningest coach in state history, Rood will bring plenty of prestigious experience, including time as a linebacker at Northern Illinois University, and said he’s excited to also learn about the backgrounds for the students he’ll be teaching and coaching.
“I can bring in my experiences from Mac and NIU, and these kids can bring in wherever they’re at in life and what they’ve experienced,” Rood said. “And if we work together on what our life experiences are, it brings us closer and tighter, with a family-oriented relationship to increase that beginning of starting something new.”
The football program also could find itself playing in new facilities, as the school continues to explore potential upgrades to the current athletic facilities, something O’Brien said would see its effect stretch far beyond the high school, let alone the football team.
“At the end of the day we’re a small town and our facilities aren’t just used by the school; they’re used by Little League, we have a youth program that uses our facilities, so adding to that just adds to what’s already a very clean, nice building,” O’Brien said. “You can’t predict the future, but hopefully any facility upgrades will be significant and continue to push what we think is going to be a very successful program moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.