It would be fair to say tens of thousands of people — probably even more than that — ate lunch or dinner at the Homestead restaurant on Kankakee’s south side.
But the location has struggled to find its place within the Kankakee County dining community after its longtime owner/operator Terry Linskey, the fourth-generation owner, sold the property in 2015 to Steve and Gail Emme of Bourbonnais.
The location was just sold by the Emmes to the organization, We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries, headed by Jimmy Smith, 60, the former National Football League player and perhaps the most gifted athlete to ever come out of Kankakee County.
“Instead of feeding men’s bodies, this location will feed their souls,” Emme said.
Smith, a 1979 graduate of Kankakee Westview High School, and the not-for-profit organization will be transforming the 6,000-square-foot former restaurant into a transitional housing and counseling service, targeting people attempting to rid themselves of drug and alcohol addictions.
The ministry’s organization would need to gain a conditional use permit within the commercial district from the Kankakee Planning Board and the Kankakee City Council before the location can be used in this manner. Smith said this past week he believes that will be accomplished in March. He is targeting May to have the facility up and running.
The property has been paid for by donations. Extensive upgrades will be needed. A seven-member board of directors is helping Smith oversee the program and its new home.
Drafted in the fourth round by the Washington Redskins in 1984, Smith’s career as a running back and kick-off returner never really took off. He played in less than 20 games with the Redskins, Los Angeles Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.
“God had a greater plan for me than the NFL,” he now states.
Regarding the Homestead, Smith’s plans call for a thrift store in the front area of the former restaurant, which had long been the glass-enclosed dining room. He will establish a chapel where a second dining area had been located west of the bar area. The upstairs area will be converted into what he describes as a “recovery home.” The transitional housing aspect could eventually house eight to 12 men for a period of six months to one year.
Smith, an ordained minister, said the kitchen could be leased for people in need of a professional kitchen, but that is yet to be determined.
The location will operate on donations and proceeds from the thrift store. An account for donations has been established at First American Bank, 101 Meadowview Center in Kankakee. Checks and money orders can be made to “We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries.”
The location will be for men 18 year of age and older. They cannot be at the home until they have completed a detoxification program.
The project has many unknowns, but Smith has a burning passion to help others who are in the position he was only several years ago. He noted he was once a lost soul. He was a person who spent time behind bars and even found himself living on the streets in Los Angeles.
A gifted athlete, Smith was a prized college football recruit following an outstanding high-school career. He was one of the national jewels in the 1979 recruiting class and was often mentioned in the same sentence with Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson as they both entered college in that fall.
The path of these two obviously split at that point, but Smith notes that despite the many missteps he has taken during his life, he has accepted them and turned his life over to God. He firmly believes this is the path God wants him to walk.
Smith conceded when he was at his lowest points several years ago, Kankakee was the last place on Earth he ever wanted to see. But following a returned visit in 2009, he found people welcoming him back with arms opened. Despite his difficulties and failures, he found love and forgiveness in his hometown.
“I never really knew who I was. I only knew I was a football player. I wanted to come back home, but I wanted a purpose to be here. ... I’m never going to let people down again.”
He found his purpose. He began to bring his message to those in need. He found the need to be great.
“I want to let people know God can change people,” he said. “I learned that God never turned away from me. I came to forgive myself.”
The path Smith has taken in life to get to this point is far from a straight line. But most people never travel along a straight path.
“I want to help people who came out of the same hole I was in,” he said. “This community will help us.”
