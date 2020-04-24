It hurt just as much the second time around for Cindi Whittington, former owner of Body Works Fitness Center in Bradley.
She owned the business for 30 years before retiring and turning the reins over in January 2018 to Leesa Frye, who opened Le Body Shop at the same location. Frye’s announcement this week that her business won’t re-open after what was supposed to be a temporary shutdown as a coronavirus precaution took Whittington right back to the pain she felt as she closed the doors herself.
“I closed down for retirement reasons,” Whittington said. “I can’t even imagine how a business feels when they put their heart and soul into it and have to close down for any other reason.”
Just as it had been for Frye, owning a women-only fitness center was a passion for Whittington. When she sold the business, she asked for some time before an announcement was made so that members didn’t hear the news from a source other than her.
“I asked for two weeks so I could talk to each and every one of them,” she said. “That’s how close we were.”
That’s because you’re more than just a trainer, she said.
“You end up being a psychologist and counselor, that’s just part of health and fitness,” she said. “You have to be there for them all the time. You can’t have a healthy body if you don’t have a healthy mind.”
And while owning a fitness center has its own special hardships, owning any small business takes a lot of work and dedication, she said. So, as a former business owner herself and the current owner of the building on Broadway Street, Whittington has a soft spot for business owners during these trying times.
“I would have done anything to help out a failing business,” she said. “I have very heartfelt wishes for all the businesses who are struggling right now. Closing a business is a very hard decision. It’s just hard.”
She said it’s been inspiring to watch some business owners fight their way through the situation they’ve found themselves in during the current shutdown. To make it in this climate, owners must think outside the box.
“You have got to think, ‘What can I do to keep my business afloat until we get things back to normal,’” she said. “There are people who are just really thinking and I’m seeing some pretty amazing things right now.”
But, for those who won’t be able to avoid closing, she has some words of encouragement.
“When one door closes another one opens,” she said. “I truly believe that.”
