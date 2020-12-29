KANKAKEE — Former Kankakee Fire Chief David St. John, a member of the department for nearly 30 years, died early Monday following a short battle with cancer.
St. John was the city fire chief from May 1993 through June 1996. When he retired from the department in 1996, he concluded a 27-year career. St. John was 75.
Funeral services are pending at the Jenson Funeral Home.
St. John was appointed chief when Mayor Donald Green took office in 1993.
He was also known as someone who wore his emotions on his sleeve and as someone who was entirely devoted to the fire service.
“Fire service was his life,” his daughter, Sheri Schimisek said Monday. “It was absolutely his life. He lived, ate and drank fire service. It was his true passion.”
Hired on Dec. 2, 1969, St. John rose through the ranks within the department. He was promoted to lieutenant in September 1977 and captain in July 1984.
During his tenure, he was the captain in charge of the Fire Prevention Bureau and served as a fire inspector.
Chief Damon Schuldt said his first experience with St. John was that of a student.
“Then Capt. St. John taught a basic Firefighter class to a group of area firefighters at the old State 2 on Entrance Avenue in the upstairs classroom. He was passionate about the job and wanted everyone to be the same way. If there was an issue, he would stand behind you if you were in the right,” Schuldt said.
Retired Kankakee Fire Chief Ron Young, who served many years with St. John, recalled St. John as a self-motivated, meticulous professional always have advancement of the department on his mind.
In fact, it was under St. John’s leadership when then-Mayor Green put the ailing code enforcement under the direction of the fire department in an effort to raise its standards.
Young said St. John also wore his emotions on his sleeve.
“You never had to wonder where you stood with Chief St. John. He would be sure to let you know,” Young said.
Steve Wilder, a longtime Bradley firefighter and that department’s chief from 2000 to 2008, praised St. John for his willingness to share his great fire service knowledge with others, including himself.
Wilder said he often took fire training courses he know St. John was instructing just to gain his insight on how to become a better teacher. Wilder later became an instructor.
“I tried to emulate how Chief St. John taught. He made students feel good about what they were learning. We later spent many hours talking about fire service,” Wilder said. “Fire service was his life.”
St. John earned a degree in Fire Science Technology from Prairie State College along with numerous fire service-related certifications and credentials. He was chairman of the Fire Science Program Advisory Board at Kankakee Community College where he was an instructor.
