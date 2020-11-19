The appointment of Andy Wheeler to a vacant seat on the Kankakee County Board had to clear a few hurdles, but, ultimately he was voted in to represent District 26 in Bourbonnais.
Wheeler was selected by the Republican Party to fill the vacancy created when Michael Zenz moved out of the district. After much discourse and discussion during Wednesday’s special board meeting at the county administration building, Wheeler’s appointment to District 26 won approval by a 19-4 vote.
In August, Wheeler announced he would not seek re-election in District 15. At that time, he said the political makeup of the district — meaning registered Democrats versus registered Republicans — was more than he could overcome to claim victory. Democrat Kimberly Hudson was elected on Nov. 3 to serve the district.
Wheeler resigned his seat and moved to Bourbonnais on Nov. 6 and sought appointment to that seat (District 26).
On Wednesday, the board also approved Everette Eades to Wheeler’s old seat, District 15, for the remainder of his unexpired term which is the end of this month.
Wheeler’s appointment to the new district was not smooth sailing.
“That’s how all of our appointments have been made,” said Board Chairman Todd Sirois just prior to Wheeler’s vote. “It’s an issue for some in this room.”
A process on paper that should’ve taken just 15 minutes was discussed at length and took nearly an hour and 15 minutes.
“I don’t understand why there’s been such discussion on this when we’ve done this historically,” board member Tinker Parker said.
Before Wheeler’s appointment could be formally voted on, board member Robert Ellington-Snipes, a Democrat, questioned whether Zenz’ vacancy had been legally declared by the board. Snipes also questioned Wheeler’s residency in his new district.
“It’s improper, it’s illegal,” Snipes said. “It’s not been properly declared.”
The board called on the State’s Attorney Jim Rowe’s office via Zoom for clarification on the points of issue. The legality of declaring of the vacancy was first addressed. Snipes said the board never voted on declaring the vacancy and that it was only declared by the chairman. He cited a state statute.
“The language that has been spoken is correct,” said Nancy Nicholson, an assistant state’s attorney. “It does say, ‘Shall declare that such vacancy does exist.’ It said declare, it doesn’t say by a majority of. There’s no language that indicates there necessarily has to be a vote. At this point there’s no clear language that a vote must be taken. It’s a declare. That means a board announces or says there’s a vacancy, that’s what the definition of declare is.”
Later, Snipes again questioned whether the board or the chairman declared the vacancy at the Nov. 10 board meeting.
“The chairman, for the purposes of making statements, is the voice of the county board,” explained Nicholson, who is chief of the civil division in Rowe’s office. “There was discussion. … A lot of things were talked about, and at the end, this is what the chairman stated. He declared that there was a vacancy, and he was expressing what the county board had a discussion about.”
Snipes said the state statute defines it differently, and it was supported by a state supreme court ruling.
“The chairman wasn’t of his own fruition declaring the vacancy,” Nicholson said. “There was discussion about whether or not the vacancy occurred. … The statute doesn’t require that a vote be taken. ... The chairman declared a vacancy on behalf of the county board.”
RESIDENCY QUESTION
Snipes also said Wheeler didn’t meet a residency requirement for elections because he hasn’t lived in the district for 30 days.
Dan Hendrickson, county clerk, said the 30-day residency requirement doesn’t apply to board seats.
“According to the candidates guide for county board members, there is no 30-day residency for county board districts,” Hendrickson said. “It just has to be that you’re a member of that district. Mr. Wheeler updated his voter registration in our office on Nov. 6.”
Board member Antonio Carrico said he would base his vote “on what information we get from the legal representation of this county, which in that case will be Mr. Rowe and his office.”
Hendrickson also said qualifications for the county board require that a person must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county at least one year prior to the election, and a registered voter in the county or county board district.
“I don’t understand where a petition to run in a precinct has anything to do with us being able to validly appoint Mr. Wheeler to a district,” said board member Darrel Smith.
Snipes also argued whether all county board members were given a chance to voice their opinions and if the board was properly following Robert’s Rules of Order when it came to call the question for vote. Some board members asked what they were actually voting on when roll call was made to vote because of the lengthy arguments.
“I’m going to send a letter to Jim Rowe to challenge this in court,” Snipes said.
