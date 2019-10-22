KANKAKEE — A Kankakee resident lashed out against the Kankakee administration for what he perceives as a lack of action regarding long-running gang problems in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
This wasn’t just any resident. It was former 24-year Kankakee city attorney and current Kankakee District 111 School Board member Chris Bohlen.
At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Bohlen forcefully informed the administration that the city has a chronic nuisance abatement ordinance on its books to deal with properties such as this South Lincoln house.
Bohlen helped craft the city ordinance several years ago.
The law, put on the books in August 1996, allows the city much quicker legal authority to vacate problem properties.
And, he said, the law was never defeated in court.
“This has got to stop,” he said during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. “There are tools to use to ratchet this down.”
It was on Sept. 16 — more than five weeks ago — when several shots were fired in the 400 block of South Lincoln during a reported gang battle. At the time of the incident, Kankakee school children were getting off of a school bus there.
City police have responded to reports of shots fired numerous times in this block during the past two years.
The September shooting incident is being guided through the Kankakee County Circuit Court by State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
Contacted Monday night, Rowe said he would welcome any assistance in getting this property cleared. He said he is doing everything he can from a state law perspective, but acknowledged the state gang nuisance law is a process.
“I am using every law to shut down gang properties. We need all hands on deck. I would welcome any action the city can bring,” Rowe said. “We will be unrelenting until this gang is no longer active in this community.”
Near the conclusion of the council meeting, several aldermen said they wanted to see the city legal department step up its effort on this issue and use the ordinance to curb the problem.
“Let’s use the tools we have to get the desired results,” said 2nd Ward Alderman Mike O’Brien.
“Somehow, someway we have to get involved,” said 6th Ward Alderman Mike Cobbs. “People have been moving from that area because of this.”
While talking to the council, Bohlen said it is up to them to pressure the city administration to aggressively address this matter. “You are the only people who can pressure the administration to use this (ordinance). I’m begging you ... take action. Help us keep our children safe.”
After the meeting, police Chief Frank Kosman said he wants the problem to end. He said how it’s solved could involve different methods.
The city’s legal counsel also said the city ordinance would be investigated.
