At Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board executive committee meeting, County Recorder Lori Gadbois was appointed to the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors. The appointment will be up for a formal vote at the next full board meeting in July.
Gadbois, a former Bradley village trustee, said she’s always been supportive of the CVB.
“I’ve served on that board two other times in my professional career,” she said. “And my position as a trustee for the village of Bradley during my 16 years has always been very positive and very involved with the Convention & Visitors Bureau as well when I wasn’t serving on the board.”
Gadbois said she saw last month when the appointment from the county was open, and she met with Board Chairman Andy Wheeler and expressed her interest in serving in the role.
Through an intergovernmental agreement, the CVB is funded through hotel-motel taxes assessed in Bradley, Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence and unincorporated Kankakee County. Bradley provides a good chunk of the money, as the majority of hotels and motels are located within the village.
The village has made multiple attempts to null the agreement and end its participation in the tourism agency. The matter went to court and was unsuccessful.
Gadbois said that she will be an active board member working in support of the CVB.
“I truly believe our county as a whole needs this organization to economically, as well as hospitality, move forward,” she said. “So my position is never to dissolve the CVB.”
