Vera Amiano, who served 20 years as a Bourbonnais village trustee, died Sunday. When she retired from office in 2017, the village established a scholarship in her name.

BOURBONNAIS — Vera C. Amiano, a former Bourbonnais village trustee and long-time Bank of Bourbonnais employee, died Sunday at Riverside Miller Healthcare in Kankakee. She was 88.

Amiano retired as vice president of Bank of Bourbonnais after 42 years.

She served as Bourbonnais village trustee for 20 years.

