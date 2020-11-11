BOURBONNAIS — “He was a man of the people.”
That is how current Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore summed up his predecessor, Bob Latham.
The 75-year-old Latham passed away on Sunday.
He was a trustee for the village from 1983 until he was elected the village’s 19th mayor in 2001. He resigned in 2008.
During his time as mayor, Latham oversaw the village’s transformation with growth in commercial development, working with Olivet Nazarene University as well as strengthening cooperation with neighboring towns.
But he was always concerned about his fellow citizens.
“Bob was a working guy. He was concerned about the taxpayer and community,” Schore said.
“He knew there were a lot of hardworking people with families and he wanted to make sure to better their situation for their families.”
Bob Latham worked at Bunge Edible Oils for 40 years. He also was a maintenance supervisor at KARMA.
Latham’s work ethic was shaped by his parents, William “Bill” and Ruth Latham. The family moved to Bourbonnais in the early 1950s from Tennessee.
Besides his regular job, William Sr. worked for the village’s public works department for many years. William Latham Sr. Drive was named in his honor.
“When my grandfather William Latham Sr. passed, I will never forget the Daily Journal newspaper headline. It read “Family man Latham leaves many friends,” Latham’s son Brian said. “It seems like the same headline could be used to describe Dad.”
In eighth grade, Latham found the love of his life, his wife, Karen. They married a month after graduating high school. They were married 62 years.
He was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He stayed close to his alma mater and was an avid supporter of the Boilermakers as well as all youth sports.
Latham and Karen are the parents of three children, Brian (Patty) Latham of Noblesville, Ind.; Rodney Latham of Bourbonnais; and Dixie (Tom) Simeur of West Chester, Ohio. He is also survived by a sister and three brothers.
Latham’s daughter remembers her father taught her and her two brothers that family came first.
“Dad taught his kids and grandkids to take care of each other at all costs,” Dixie Simeur said. “I’m positive that each of his seven grandchildren will create lives for themselves that involve loving their family and their community as fiercely as Dad did.”
Latham also had a humorous side, according to son-in-law Tom Simeur.
“From my first date with Dixie, Bob wasn’t too concerned because he didn’t think I would be around for long. He quickly accepted me into the family after he realized that I was here to stay. Thirty-three years later, he joked with that cute smirk on his face that I was his favorite son-in-law,” Tom recalled.
“He was the best grandpa to my kids and he certainly helped shape them into the wonderful adults they are today. I hope to follow in his footsteps when I’m a grandpa.”
Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Riley (Susan) Simeur-Yeh, Molly and Libby Simeur, Jacob and Jackson Latham, Wesley and William Latham.
Laham spent much time encouraging and cheering them on.
“Dad could always be counted on to support every endeavor that any of his kids or grandkids took on,” son Rod Latham said.
“He spent countless hours at Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League fields, coaching our teams back in the ‘80s and, more recently, cheering on my sons. Whether his grandkids were graduating kindergarten or college, Dad was their No. 1 fan.”
How close and beloved was Latham by his grandchildren?
Grandson Riley was married this summer, and his best man was his grandfather.
“My grandpa is present in every best childhood memory I had, so there was no one else that could serve as the best man in my wedding,” Riley said. “He was the wisest man you could ever mee.”
