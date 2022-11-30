Dennis Baron (copy) (copy) (copy)

Longtime Kankakee Alderman Dennis Baron now has the new role of Christmas parade grand marshal. 

 Daily Journal/John Dykstra

KANKAKEE — The return of the Kankakee Christmas parade will include a very familiar face in a very unfamiliar role.

Dennis Baron, 71, the former longtime Kankakee 6th Ward alderman and father of current Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron, has been selected to be the parade grand marshal for the Dec. 10 downtown parade.

Baron served as alderman for 32 years from May 1987 to May 2019.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

