BOURBONNAIS — Nearly $8,000 was raised for Child Network in its first in-person fundraiser in more than a year due to COVID-19.
The “For the Kids” event was a benefit concert by the Silhouettes on Friday, Aug. 20, at Perry Farm and raised a total of $7,920 that will help support the nonprofit’s programs.
Child Network provides services to children who are neglected and abused. The agency does professional interviews of children where abuse is suspected and also provides volunteer observers who act as extra eyes and ears for the courts in cases where children have been placed in foster care.
Jerry Downs of the Silhouettes estimated the crowd at just under 1,000. Admission was free, but those attending were encouraged to donate. Funds also came from raffles, a split-the-pot drawing and corporate sponsors. AMITA Health was the event’s major sponsor.
“We’re grateful for all who attended, for the sponsors, for the volunteers and especially for the band,” said Kristin Jackson, the executive director of Child Network.
Downs contacted the agency after reading an article in the Daily Journal, telling Jackson that his band wanted to help.
“Anything having to do with helping children will catch the attention of The Silhouettes,” Downs said.
The band donated its time for the evening’s performance.
