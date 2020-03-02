More than 200 students, teachers and community members joined Riverside Healthcare for the ninth annual Art 4 Heart.
Held Thursday at the Majestic Theatre in Kankakee, the event featured artwork submitted by 56 students from eight area high schools depicting the journey to a healthy heart through the artist’s eye.
