Football playoffs set for IHSA, I8FA

The playoff fields for the two high school football organizations in Illinois, the Illinois High School Association and Illinois 8-Man Football Association, were set over the weekend.
Eight area schools made the playoffs in the IHSA.
In Class 2A, Central (9-0) received the third seed in the north bracket, and Watseka (6-3) received the north’s eighth seed.
Two teams made the Class 3A field. Wilmington (8-1) drew the third seed in the north, and Peotone (6-3) is the eight seed.
Coal City (9-0) is the No. 1 overall seed in Class 4A.
Manteno (5-4) drew the 10th spot in the north, and Bishop McNamara (6-3) is headed to the south bracket, where the Fightin’ Irish were seeded 12th.
In Class 5A, Kankakee (8-1) also is headed south, where it drew the fourth seed.
For classes 1A-6A, the bracket is split into two 16-team brackets, often north and south.
In Classes 7A and 8A, teams are seeded 1-32 in one bracket. The IHSA Football State Finals will be held Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
Milford-Cissna Park, the defending state champions in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, was seeded first overall and will have a bye week this weekend.
The I8FA Championship Game will be played Friday, Nov. 22, at Monmouth College’s April Zorn Memorial Stadium in Monmouth.
All first-round kickoff times can be found below.
FRIDAY
• Lisle (5-4) at Wilmington (8-1), 7 p.m.
• Manteno (5-4) at Marengo (7-2), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
• Tremont (6-3) at Watseka (6-3), 1 p.m.
• Hall (6-3) at Peotone (6-3), 1 p.m.
• Bishop McNamara (6-3) at Paris (8-1), 1:30 p.m.
• Chicago Phoenix (3-4) at Coal City (9-0), 2 p.m.
• Mendon Unity (5-4) at Central (9-0), 3 p.m.
• Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at Kankakee (8-1), 3 p.m.
