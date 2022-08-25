Dave Nelson was the principal at Bourbonnais Upper Grace Center when he gave a fresh-faced Mike Kohl his first job out of college more than 20 years ago as a teacher.

Dan Wetzel and Mike Lehning were two of Kohl’s high school football coaches when he graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1993, with Lehning eventually serving as the athletic director when Kohl became the head football coach at his alma mater in 2011, a title the coach and current AD holds to this day.

And as Kohl and the Boilermakers set to kick off their 2022 season with the 6 p.m. Friday home game against CICS-Longwood, they’ll be doing so with Nelson, Wetzel and Lehning helping form a coaching staff with 226 collective years of coaching experience — including six former head coaches.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

