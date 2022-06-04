KANKAKEE — Nine years ago, Suzanne Nighswander had a crazy idea.
Instead of bringing diners to the restaurant, why not bring the restaurant to the diners?
While the Irwin resident is not sure she can claim being the first person to operate a food truck in Kankakee County, she is confident in stating she was certainly “one of the first.”
And nine years after participating in Kankakee County’s entrepreneur boot camp — a program once sponsored by the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County to help make new businesses successful — Nighswander still is motoring her 28-foot, former Wonder Bread truck to numerous public and private events annually, helping feed those in attendance.
In these past nine years, she has brought her food preparation flair to events inside and outside of Kankakee County, and while the days can be long and the work tiring, she wouldn’t change it for any other job.
And, of course, the owner of the Cream of the Crop food truck had no idea of the trend she was helping put in place.
Asked if she was surprised at the concept she was helping establish then, she responded: “I would say yeah, a little bit.”
She paused for a moment or two.
“Actually, it probably blows my mind a lot. We just keep going. I’m so blessed. Hopefully we have helped set some standards for those who have followed us,” she said. “... There have been hard times, good times. I’m still standing, and I love it.”
And she is not alone.
Nighswander is one of nine food trucks or food trailers licensed and in operation within Kankakee County. More are on their way as well, reported Keith Wojnowski, director of environmental services for the Kankakee County Health Department.
Wojnowski’s department is responsible for licensing these traveling kitchens/restaurants.
“This is the most we have ever had licensed. We might have had four or five in the past. We have easily doubled the amount in the past couple of years. It’s not just here. This has been happening across the country,” he said.
These restaurants on wheels have become so prevalent today — they have become common at community and private gatherings across the region — that municipalities now are putting ordinances in place to help govern them.
Is Wojnowski surprised by the explosion of food trucks? Not really.
“People are trying something new,” he said.
The roll call of these businesses covers many types of food and many areas of Kankakee County.
The nine licenses are: Cream of the Crop, Irwin; Candy and Cake, Bourbonnais; MiaBella’s Wood Fire Pizza, Herscher; Brother George’s BBQ, Kankakee; Monster Grilled Cheese & More, Piper City; Squeals on Wheels, Grant Park; Mi Casa, Bradley; Tacos El Guadalajara, Kankakee; and Gonzalez Tacos, Kankakee.
On a recent overcast late morning, Mike, Kelli and Gerald Bonomo, owners of MiaBella’s, set up their 24-foot food trailer in the parking lot of Bourbonnais’ Court Street Ford.
Soon after, the white oak wood was burning in the pizza oven. Not long after, customers were lining up at the window placing pizza orders.
In operation since 2018, husband-and-wife team Mike and Kelli, along with 20-year-old son, Gerald, have been operating two food trailers since January.
Like the aroma of the baking pizza drifting from the grill, word has spread regarding their business, and they are now working numerous events monthly. They will be working the Illinois State Fair from Aug. 11-21 and plan to cook 700 pizzas per day.
“This is a trend which is catching on,” Mike said.
Because each food vendor has a menu unique to themselves, the Bonomo trio doesn’t believe they are in competition with one another.
“We wish them all the luck. We want everyone to be successful. We believe there is enough business for everyone,” he said.
Operating a mobile restaurant could not have been further from this family’s mind a half-dozen years ago. Mike, a U.S. Navy veteran, was employed at Shapiro Developmental Center. Kelli, a nutritionist, was the owner-operator of Vault 360, a Kankakee-based nutrition and fitness studio. COVID-19 arrived, and the business closed.
She also had a lengthy career as a hairstylist.
A food truck would have seemed to be on the other side of the world.
However, they were looking for change. They considered opening a pizza restaurant in a vacant location in Herscher. They were just ready to sign on the dotted line, when they reconsidered and opted for a mobile restaurant instead.
“We live in an age of go, go, go,” Kelli said. “From the business side, waiting for people to come to me is a challenge. Why not go to them?”
The first food trailer — a 12-foot rolling restaurant — hit the road. The couple has not looked in the rear-view mirror since.
“Everyone loves to go out for dinner,” she explained. “We can’t compete with that. We love to go out for dinner. We are a grab-and-go business.”
If all goes as planned, this Herscher family could one day have a fleet of food trailers. They believe there is that much potential.
“We have very strong faith,” Kelli explained. “God has just blessed us. We don’t take this for granted.”
Another customer arrives at the window. Kelli takes the order for a margarita pizza [a pizza topped with tomato, mozzarella and basil]. In a space of less than five minutes, the customer is walking away with a freshly made pizza in a cardboard box.
In a distance separated by less than 5 miles, George Smith, the owner-operator of Brother George’s BBQ — a business he started in 2015 — is working on his specialty of pulled pork in the former Aquinas Catholic Academy kitchen in Kankakee.
George’s smoked meats are well known throughout the community. The aroma coming out of his trailer can attract people from miles around.
Smith freely admits he had some personal issues. As a result, several years ago, he lost his job. He vowed to turn his life around, and part of the that decision was to work for himself.
His smoked meats and his rolling restaurant were the answers.
“I have a good product. People like it,” he said.
At first, he would set up a tent and offer tables and chairs for diners. He put those items in storage. People simply grab-and-go.
His trailer can be spotted in many locations. He likes a parking lot near the Kankakee County Courthouse. He sets up there are least twice per week.
“This is a lot of work,” the 62-year-old Kankakeean admitted. “But people get to know you. I have a good following. I am surprised at how popular this has become.”
And like other mobile food vendors, Smith doesn’t believe his business is affecting brick-and-mortar businesses.
“We serve two different types of people. I just don’t think we serve the same people.”
Smith freely admits that he is having the time of his life.
“I enjoy meeting the people.”
And they enjoy the sandwich.
