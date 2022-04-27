BRADLEY — As restaurants are taking to the street via food trucks, Bradley is attempting to get in front of this growing food service industry and requiring business owners to obtain a village permit.
At Monday’s village board meeting, the board unanimously passed an ordinance that will require a $100 nonrefundable application fee to be paid before the village will consider the application.
The village will then issue an annual license fee based on three licenses divisions — Class I, $400; Class II, $350; and Class III, $250 — and the license year is from May 1 to April 30.
The village ordinance takes effect May 1. Village officials noted five food vendors have already inquired about the license application.
In addition to the new village ordinance, operators of food trucks have been required to gain a license through the Kankakee County Health Department.
The health department has a one-time fee for review of plans for the food truck. The county then has an annual $250, $350 to $400 permit fee to operate the food truck based on the class of license.
The class of licenses are based on the risk associated with food borne illnesses. Class I is for the highest risk.
Food trucks must have the permission of the property owner to park at a site and operate the service.
Bruce Page, director of Bradley’s Community Development Department, noted there is most certainly a rise in the popularity of food trucks. He indicated the new ordinance will aid the village in monitoring them.
Page said there is no question food trucks are a growing trend.
He said having balanced regulations and permitting procedures can help ensure that food trucks have “ample opportunities within our jurisdiction without posing a threat to brick-and-mortar restaurants” as well as making sure streets are not blocked nor creating a nuisance.
Page said having the license requirement helps put food trucks in more of a balance with brick-and-mortar restaurants, which, of course, require annual inspections.
“We want to make sure food trucks are under the same scrutiny as fixed locations,” he said.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.