Tacos El Guadalajra (copy)

Food trucks, such as the Tacos El Guadalajara food truck, are being targeted for a proposed food truck park along North Harrison Avenue in Kankakee. The food truck park was approved by the Kankakee Planning Board but must gain approval from the Kankakee City Council.

KANKAKEE — A site that could host up to five or six food truck vendors at a time has been proposed for the eastern portion of the 400 block of North Harrison Avenue.

The conditional-use permit request to host mobile food vendors in this commercially zoned district was approved by the Kankakee Planning Board, and the matter must go before the Kankakee City Council for final approval.

The council’s next meeting is Monday.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

