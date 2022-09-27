Secret Food Pantry logo

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW.

The pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, said anyone in need can come for food as there are no residential or financial restrictions.

