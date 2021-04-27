BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host two mobile pop-up events this week in Bourbonnais from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW.
The Secret Food Pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, says anyone in need can come for food as there are no residential or financial restrictions.
The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes early and to follow a designated route per the Bourbonnais Police Department, which will be assisting with traffic logistics.
For those wishing to receive food, take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) and turn on Stratford Drive East. Follow event signage to William Latham Senior Drive where vehicles will be staged while awaiting entry for food pickup. Pantry organizers ask that attendees do not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.
Based out of Godley, the organization accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. Interested parties may reach out to The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.
