As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, three food giveaways are planned for this weekend.
Free turkeys for Kankakee residents
Kankakee Mayor Christopher Curtis will host an inaugural turkey dinner giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20 in the parking lot in front of the Municipal Building, 304 S. Indiana Ave.
Turkeys will be available to City of Kankakee residents with a valid proof of address. Advance registration is required. To register, call the mayor’s office at 815-933-0500 or email David Guzman at d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov with “turkey giveaway” in the subject line. Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation with a time to pick up the turkey and fixings for your Thanksgiving dinner.
Registration is limited to the number of turkey dinners available and is on a first-registered, first-served basis.
Bradley hosting Feeding Mission Thanksgiving
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21, the Village of Bradley is hosting Feeding Mission Thanksgiving 2021.
This is open only to Bradley residents and proof of residency is required (valid ID or sewer bill). Registration is required by Nov. 15 by emailing meals@bradleyil.org or calling 815-936-5115.
Drive-thru pick up will be available at the Old Men’s Carson Building. The Village of Bradley Feeding Mission is possible through FEMA COVID-19 Emergency Declaration.
Still I Rise hosting community food distribution
Still I Rise & Top Box Foods will be hosting drive-thru and walk-up community food distribution at noon Saturday in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot, 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
The organizations will be providing turkeys, large boxes of fresh produce, Pepsi products and more; all while supplies last. This is a free event with no registration and no ID required.
For more information, call 815-414-9614 or email info@Still-iRise.org.
