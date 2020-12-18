KANKAKEE — Hundreds took part in an annual food giveaway on Dec. 12 in downtown Kankakee.
The seventh annual Healthy for the Holidays Food Giveaway was the result of a partnership between local nonprofit Still I Rise and BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois. Nearly 400 cars passed through the event which was held in the parking lot near the Kankakee Farmer’s Market grounds, 250 S. Schuyler Ave.
Items distributed include 200 free turkeys, 250 fresh produce boxes, 200 boxes of Johnsonville sausages, and boxes of non-perishable food items including Pepsi products from sponsors to ensure families in need would have a nourishing meal this holiday season. PPE was also distributed.
The event was organized by Kankakee native Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, founder and executive director of Still I Rise, which was founded in 2014.
Event sponsors include Congresswoman Robin Kelly, L. Marie Asad of BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois, Mike O'Brien of Midland States Bank, Dave Baron of Deck & Baron Attorneys At Law, Alderman Mike Cobbs, State's Attorney Jim Rowe, the Economic and Community Development Agency, and more.
To donate or contact Still I Rise, email info@Still-iRise.org. call 815-414-9614 or visit Still-iRise.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!