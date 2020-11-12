Area residents will have the opportunity to view a locally produced film about famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Lakeshore Public Media is partnering with local producers and funders to bring three local documentaries to its streaming platform for students, educators and the general public for a limited time.
“An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” is streaming at no cost through the month of November thanks to the sponsorship of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.
Another film with significant local ties, “Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh,” will be available via streaming service through the end of the year.
Herscher native Tom Desch and Pat Wisniewski produced both films.
“Our goal for providing this programming is simple: to keep students and viewers of all ages engage in learning,” said James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media. “Through the support of these filmmakers and our local sponsors, we are able to present these documentaries as great examples of the power of public media to educate, enlighten and inform.”
The Northern Indiana Public Service Company is the sponsor of “The Everglades of the North” film.
The Bradley House film shares the story of the Kankakee home that helped establish Frank Lloyd Wright as one of America’s greatest architects against the backdrop of a community overcoming economic challenges.
Tim Nugent, Alliance president and CEO, said the organization is proud to help bring Desch’s film to the PBS audience.
The film regarding the Grand Kankakee Marsh tells the saga of the marsh, once one of the largest wetlands in the country. Today, less than 5 percent of the marsh has survived the modern development of the region.
A third film, “Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability,” which the local filmmakers helped produce, will be streamed and explores the struggle between our natural world and our industrial economy, set against the birthplace of the term ecology, the Indiana Dunes.
All three programs can be accessed online and streamed at lakeshorepbs.org and then follow the dropdown menus for TV and documentaries. They can also be found on the PBS video app using many popular streaming devices such as Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, AndroidTV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs and most IOS and Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!