Flu shots available
Courtesy of CVS Health

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness where most symptoms are mild, like coughing and body aches, but generally worse than the common cold. It can trigger serious complications, worsen chronic conditions and cause death.

People most at risk to have serious complications from the flu are the immunocompromised, pregnant, older than 65 and infants.

Flu season typically lasts from October to May and varies in severity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 3 and 11 percent of the U.S. population gets symptomatic flu each year.

