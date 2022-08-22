Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness where most symptoms are mild, like coughing and body aches, but generally worse than the common cold. It can trigger serious complications, worsen chronic conditions and cause death.
People most at risk to have serious complications from the flu are the immunocompromised, pregnant, older than 65 and infants.
Flu season typically lasts from October to May and varies in severity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 3 and 11 percent of the U.S. population gets symptomatic flu each year.
Find out where to locally get a flu shot.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES
Catholic Charities is offering drive-through clinics for people age 60 and over to get flu shots as flu season approaches.
Pre-registration is required for this event. To pre-register at a location near you, please contact Kelli Coy at 815-933-7791 ext: 9910.
Flu shots are free with Medicare Part B. Vaccines will be administered by a Jewel-Osco pharmacist. When you arrive, please remain in your vehicle and look for the purple signs. An insurance card is needed.
Pneumonia and shingles vaccines are also available by request with registration.
PHARMACIES AND HEALTH DEPT.
Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are also now offering flu vaccinations at most pharmacy locations.
The Kankakee County Health Department is scheduled to get flu vaccine in the upcoming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.