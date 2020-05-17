If you are out and about, use "extreme caution" on rural roads as the Kankakee Sheriff Office is reporting flooding throughout the county.
"We have received multiple calls from several area township road commissioners regarding rural roadways," according to a post this evening on the department's Facebook page. "Due to the number of flooded roadways throughout Kankakee County, many townships do not have enough 'Road Closed' signs to put out in troubled areas.
"We encourage all area motorists to use extreme caution when traveling, particularly on rural routes. As a reminder, if you see water on a roadway, please #TurnAroundDontDrown."
The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a flash flood warning until 10:15 p.m. Sunday that includes Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties.
The NWS said at 6:45 p.m., Doppler radar indicated a band of torrential rain moving across the warned area. This band of rain is producing 1 to 2.5 inches of rain in less than an hour. This very heavy rainfall could result in potentially significant flash flooding of roadways, streams and creeks.
The ground is already saturated and rivers and creeks are high from a deluge of rain last Thursday night into Friday.
The NWS already had issued a flood warning until Sunday, May 24 for the Kankakee River from Aroma Park to Wilmington.
