Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS AND INDIANA... DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR RUSSELL AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR GURNEE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER AT LINCOLNSHIRE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR DES PLAINES AFFECTING COOK COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER AT RIVER FOREST AFFECTING COOK COUNTY DU PAGE RIVER NEAR PLAINFIELD AFFECTING WILL COUNTY DU PAGE RIVER AT SHOREWOOD AFFECTING WILL COUNTY FOX RIVER AT DAYTON AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY ILLINOIS RIVER AT MORRIS AFFECTING GRUNDY COUNTY ILLINOIS RIVER AT OTTAWA AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE AFFECTING KANKAKEE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES KISHWAUKEE RIVER AT BELVIDERE AFFECTING BOONE COUNTY KISHWAUKEE RIVER NEAR PERRYVILLE AFFECTING WINNEBAGO COUNTY LITTLE CALUMET RIVER AT MUNSTER (HOHMAN AVENUE) AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT BYRON AFFECTING OGLE COUNTY SUGAR CREEK AT MILFORD AFFECTING IROQUOIS COUNTY WB DU PAGE RIVER AT WARRENVILLE AFFECTING DU PAGE COUNTY FOX RIVER AT ALGONQUIN LOCK & DAM TAILWATER AFFECTING KANE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES FOX RIVER AT MONTGOMERY AFFECTING KANE AND KENDALL COUNTIES KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT MOMENCE, OR FROM IL/IN STATE LINE DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER AT AROMA PARK. * UNTIL LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * AT 845 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 5.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 6.4 FEET BY MONDAY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 6.5 FEET...RESIDENCES ALONG SERPENTINE DRIVE ARE THREATENED IN THE GARDEN OF EDEN SUBDIVISION UPSTREAM OF MOMENCE. RESIDENCES ALONG RIVERSIDE DRIVE ARE THREATENED IN THE ILLIANA SUBDIVISION UPSTREAM OF MOMENCE. COUNTY ROAD 15500E/3500N THREATENED NORTH OF THE RIVER. &&