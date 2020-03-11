KANKAKEE — After nearly two hours of comments between supporters and opponents of a proposed expansion of the Kankakee River Conservancy District and an accompanying property tax, one resident took to the microphone.
“The Kankakee River is this county’s greatest resource,” said Kankakee resident Eric Mayo. “We’re talking about $2 per month. This is a no-brainer. I don’t even know why we’re having this discussion.”
While Mayo believes the tax is a very small price to pay to develop solutions to deal with growing flooding issues associated with the river, there were others who felt approving a tax without concrete plans for how it will be spend is simply foolish.
For more than two hours residents voiced support, offered alternatives and posed questions to Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler — who was moderating the town hall meeting — about the citizens-initiated referendum on the March 17 primary ballot.
The referendum, which would tax property owners within the proposed district about $24 per year based on property valued at $100,000, would generate an estimated $450,000 annually.
The tax question is before about 24,000 of the county’s 66,000 registered voters. The tax question will only be open to voters who live within one to two miles of the river’s banks stretching from Momence on the east to the Will County line at Wilmington on the west.
A crowd of approximately 125 filled the Kankakee Boat Club on the banks of the river. Two more town hall meetings will be held on this matter. A meeting is set for 6 p.m. today at the Momence City Hall and a meeting at Aroma Park Boat Club is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
The tax rate is .07552 per $100 of assessed valuation. The existing taxing district has been in place since the early 1950s, but includes only a small amount of property and generates only about $10,000 annually.
While some suggestions were made as to how the money could be spent to deal with flooding issues, such as a huge vacuum-type instrument, Wheeler said its greatest use would be provide the conservancy district with matching funds needed to gain federal and state grants.
Some wondered if the money would be used for additional river study? Wheeler answered that inquiry with a firm response.
“The time to study is over. The time to work is now,” he said.
Wheeler also noted it would be virtually impossible for the conservancy tax to generate enough money to tackle substantial projects associated with river flooding because of the vast expense.
“Where talking $300 to $400 million to do this kind of work and we don’t even have money for the local match,” he said. “This (tax money) is not about jobs, pensions or getting someone’s buddies work. This is about work” to deal with flooding issues, he said.
Voters in sections of Momence, Aroma Park, Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Limestone Township will cast ballots in favor or against the expansion of the district which currently exists for about eight miles from the Indiana-Illinois state line to the Momence city limits.
Some residents expressed frustration the tax was only made aware to them within the the past few months, giving them little opportunity to weigh in on the matter.
Other suggested the vote should have been set for the November general election when more people will likely vote.
“There is not enough transparency,” one resident charged. “It’s a little late in the game (for informational meetings). ... This is not fair to all of us.”
If approved, the tax would go into effect in 2021, Wheeler said.
Some people noted this should be a countywide tax. Wheeler has stated referendum backers did not believe a countywide vote would have given the expansion much chance for success. He said the district could be expanded by vote in future elections.
“This is our best opportunity” to get the referendum passed, Wheeler said of the March 17 vote. “This was calculated.”
Wheeler said if nothing is done, the Kankakee County region will continue to experience damaging floods.
“We will never solve all the problem,” he said. “We have to do a better job at managing the river. We need to keep the water moving at a more regular pace.”
