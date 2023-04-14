Flanders Corporation - exterior Momence

Flanders Corporation announced this past week that on June 3 it will be permanently closing its Momence plant at 11360 E. State Route 114.

 Courtesy of Flanders Corporation

MOMENCE — Flanders Corporation announced this past week that on June 3, it will be permanently closing its Momence plant at 11360 E. Illinois Route 114.

The plant, which manufactures air filters for customers across the Midwest, will eliminate 112 positions as a result of the closing. Including in those lost jobs are 40 assemblers, 27 machine operators, eight each of line leads and maintenance mechanics, as well as three production supervisors and one warehouse supervisor.

The company said in a letter to Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler that the closure is due to a "loss of business."

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

