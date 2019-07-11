Charlie Brown in the Park
Acting Out Theatre Company will present three performances of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Lil’s Park in Bradley. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. July 12, 13 and 14. Bring lawn chairs and arrive early to select an area to watch the performance. Shows begin at 8 p.m. Advance tickets cost $18 and are available at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music in Bradley and Showclix online. Tickets are $25 at the gate.
Orbert Davis at Island Park
Momence’s own Orbert Davis will be the host of the Orbert Davis Jazz & Family Festival from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Island Park. The free event features Davis and Sones De Mexico Ensemble, The Swing Kings and the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic Youth Ensemble.
Family Camp Out
The Bourbonnais Township Park District will host its Family Camp Out at Willowhaven Park and Nature Center in Kankakee. The July 13 event begins at 3 p.m. and concludes Sunday morning. The event features nature hikes, children’s activities and, of course, camping.
Bastille Day
Even if you’re not French, head to the Bastille Day Celebration at the French Heritage Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stone Barn in Kankakee. The event offers vendors, food, music and history.
Naked Gypsy Queens
The Nashville-based band Naked Gypsy Queens will perform at the Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Naked Gypsy Queens has made a few stops in the Kankakee area, having previously played at the Merchant Street MusicFest, On the Rox and the Looney Bin.
