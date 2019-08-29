Herscher Labor Day celebration
Now in its 99th year, this time-honored and popular event will begin with a bit of a sneak preview as the beer stand will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday. The celebration begins in earnest on Saturday and continues through Monday. A carnival and the grand parade set for 10:30 a.m. Monday are among the highlights. See herscher.net/labor-day-events/ for more details.
Shoe Fest
This three-day music and camping festival begins Friday and continues through Sunday at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in rural Manteno. There will be family activities early in the day on Saturday and Sunday, and more than 30 bands will take to the stage during the course of the festival. See shoe-fest.com for more details.
Opening prep football weekend
The 2019 high school football season is filled with promise for many of the area’s 15 teams, and all will be in action for season openers on either Friday or Saturday. Check the special preview section inside today’s edition for full details.
Akron at Illinois
If you prefer college football, the University of Illinois will open the 2019 season with an 11 a.m. home game Saturday against Akron at Champaign-Urbana. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network, and tickets still are available for those who want to take in the action in person.
Farmers Market
The final Kankakee Farmers’ Market of August 2019 will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along South Schuyler Avenue. Vendors will offer a number of items and Fuel and Fire will provide the musical entertainment.
