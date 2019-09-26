Manteno Oktoberfest
Now in its 22nd year, the Manteno Oktoberfest has become an early fall tradition for visitors from near and far. It runs today through Sunday. This year’s theme is “Viva Manteno,’’ and the fest will feature a Las Vegas feel. The carnival will be active all four days, and the lighted parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pumpkin Palooza
A free family event, the Kankakee Valley Park District-sponsored palooza will take place from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Bird Park. Visitors will be able to paint pumpkins and gourds in the fall environment and then take part in a scavenger hunt.
KVSO Space Classics
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will open its 52nd season with a 7 p.m. Saturday concert at Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the Olivet Nazarene University Bourbonnais campus. It will feature “space music,’’ including samples from “Star Wars’’ and “Star Trek.’’
Neil Diamond/Garth Brooks tribute
Steve Richards will perform the songs of both well-known crooners in this 7:15 p.m. Saturday show at the Watseka Theatre. It’s the first time the noted impersonator has visited Watseka. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Jason Aldean at Tinley Park
An artist who has delighted country fans since 2005, Aldean will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. He is in the midst of his “Ride All Night Tour,’’ and Kane Brown also will perform.
