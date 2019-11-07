Reason for the Legion
The benefit event will feature The Silhouettes, who will perform music to raise money for the repair and rehabilitation of the historic Bradley American Legion Post. The doors will open at 7 p.m., and the concert will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie, Bradley. The cost is $10, and a limited number of raffle tickets (300) will be sold for $100, with buyers eligible for a $15,000 grand prize. Call 815-933-9287 for more information.
Children’s Movie Classics
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform this specially-themed concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the Olivet Nazarene University campus. Music from the popular film “Frozen’’ will be among the featured selections. Call 815-214-9555 for details.
Turkey Trot
Perry Farm Park will provide the ideal backdrop for this benefit event set for 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants can take part in either the 5K or 10K run, or the 2-mile run. All proceeds benefit Starfish Family Homes, which provides hope, love and safety to foster children. Call 815-933-9905 for more details.
High school football playoffs
Seven area teams remain alive in the postseason, and four play home games Saturday, including Coal City (1 p.m.), Bishop McNamara (1:30 p.m.), Milford-Cissna Park (2 p.m.), Central (3 p.m.) and Wilmington (3 p.m.). Meanwhile, Watseka travels to Knoxville for a 1 p.m. contest, and Kankakee heads to Mascoutah for a 5 p.m. game.
Father-Son Nerf Battle
Set for noon to 2 p.m. at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, this event invites boys ages 7-11 to bring along their dads (or uncle, grandpa or older brother) to participate in a fun-filled “battle.’’ Participants are encouraged to bring their own Nerf gun, although some will be available for borrowing. Call 815-939-1311 for more details.
