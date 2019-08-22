Will County Fair
The fair season is never over until Will County holds its event, and the 116th annual version began Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Peotone. There will be two straight nights of demolition derby activity, the first set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and the second for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ashkum Lions Homecoming
The 48th annual event begins Saturday and continues through Sunday in the Iroquois County village located along Interstate 57. There will be activities from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Main Street Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Fried Green Tomato Festival
The ninth annual festival will be held Saturday at Dunning Park in the village of Iroquois. There will be a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and live music from noon until 11 p.m. Plenty of pork loin, pulled pork and the signature side dish will be available, and camping is available for those who want to make a night of it. All proceeds benefit local charitable groups.
Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk
The walk recounts local history and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee. Re-enactors portray prominent area residents of the past at this event, and this year, eight different actors will take part in the portrayals.
Friday after 5 Concert
Summer will soon be gone, so don’t miss this chance to enjoy music and other activities in downtown Kankakee. The event begins at 5 p.m., and a bounce house and face painting will be available. Rebecca Rego and the Trainmen will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
