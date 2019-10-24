Haunted History Hike
Fitness and fright will mix on Friday when the Bourbonnais Township Park District hosts this event. It will feature a moderately difficult hike through the dark woods of Perry Farm on uneven terrain. The destination is the Indian Caves, where haunted stories will be shared around a campfire while s’mores and hot chocolate are served. There are three time slots, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. Check btpd.org for details.
Bordertown Hauntings
Momence will embrace the Halloween spirit from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday as downtown business owners will provide goodies for trick or treaters. There also will be a children’s and pet costume contest, cookie decorating, spooky arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, children’s games, a hay ride, spooky story telling, MAGIC SHOW with Mitch Williams, Halloween songs with Farmer Ron at the Farm Museum and more.
The Bewitching Hextravaganza
There will be something for everyone at this event set for Grant Park. It will take place from 3:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The first three hours will be family friendly. A teen-themed “Zombie Escape’’ will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Little Johnny and the Houserockers will perform beginning at 6, And a witch costume contest also is part of the festivities.
NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will host the 54th annual event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Dinner will be served at 6:30. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will be the keynote speaker and Toby Olszewski will receive the President’s Award. Email naacp3035@aol.com for more information.
Final Farmers Market
Downtown Kankakee will host the final Farmers Market of 2019 from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trick or treating will be offered and Heartland Bluegrass will provide entertainment.
