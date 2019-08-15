Second St. Market
Held in tandem with the Rockin’ on the Square summer concert series, Manteno will host its first-ever Second Street Market from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Visitors will get the chance to browse through a number of upscale boutiques on site. The band Hey Jimmy will perform beginning at 7 p.m. See villageofmanteno.com for more details.
Weekend Fun at the Park
Billed as one more weekend of fun before school starts, this two-day event will take place at Peotone’s main park. An adult kickball tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and run throughout the day, and a concert will begin at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the Peotone Park District will host its second annual Dog Day Afternoon from noon until 3 p.m. See peotoneparkdistrict.com for more details.
Back 2 School Party
The Kankakee Valley Park District also is preparing for the start of school with this event which will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena. This free family outing will feature ice skating, face painting, a bounce house and more. Free hygiene kits will be available, and local organizations will promote health and education. See kvpd.com for more details.
Kankakee Farmers Market
The market is in full swing as summer progresses, and will open again from 8 a.m. to noon in the downtown area. Heartland Bluegrass and Limelight Theatre’s “Molly Brown’’ will provide entertainment. See downtownkankakee.com for more details.
Street Fair at Northfield Square
Set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Northfield Square mall will offer live music, food and vendor shopping at this free event, which is open to the entire family. Little Johnny & The Houserockers, KGB Band and Matt Yeager will provide the musical entertainment.
