A Night in Sleepy Hollow/Haunted Maze
In what has become an annual Bourbonnais Township Park District tradition, this event returns to Perry Farm Park beginning Friday. Times for this weekend are 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The same schedule will be repeated the following weekend (Oct. 18 and 19). See btpd.org for more details.
‘Mamma Mia!’
For the second straight weekend, The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present the humorous tale of a young woman’s search for her birth father. The search will take place as the popular songs of ABBA play. The Lincoln Cultural Center will host the shows at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Toys 4 Tots
The 14th annual Toys 4 Tots motorcycle parade is set for Sunday. The lineup begins at 10 a.m. at the Walmart in Kankakee, and the first wave of motorcycles will take off at noon. The parade’s goal is to encourage area residents to donate new, unopened gifts for local children. The event also will feature food, raffles and auctions.
College hockey at Ice Valley Ice Center
Back-to-back games are set for this weekend as the Purdue University Northwest men’s hockey team will call the local rink home. The University of Akron is the opponent and the squads will square off at 7:45 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Reddick Fire pancake breakfast
The Reddick Fire Department will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at 210 East Main St., Reddick. The cost is $6 per person, ages 5 and under eat for free. Carry-out available upon request. Proceeds benefit the firemen’s equipment fund.
