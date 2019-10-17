Halloween Downtown
The Kankakee Area Jaycees are hosting this Halloween festival in the heart of the city’s downtown from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. It will feature games and activities run by local businesses and organizations, local merchandise vendors, music, food, petting zoo and a trunk-or-treat from noon until 3 p.m. See k3halloween.com for more details.
Red Skelton tribute
Brian Hoffman will bring his imitation of the legendary comedian to The Watseka Theatre for a Saturday show. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and entertainment begins at 7. Skelton was a native of Vincennes, Ind., which is 170 miles south of Watseka. Check watsekatheatre.com for more information.
Jefferson Starship at GSU
The band and its forerunner, Jefferson Airplane, has entertained audiences for five decades. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the Starship will appear at the Governors State University Center for Performing Arts in University Park. See govst.edu for more details.
College Hockey at Ice Valley
The Purdue University Northwest University team will return to Ice Valley Centre Arena for back-to-back games again this weekend. The opponent is Lewis University and the clubs will face off at 7:45 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. See kvpd.com for further information.
Wilmington at Coal City
A regular season high school football game of this stature seldom occurs. Both teams are undefeated. Coal City is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, and Wilmington is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. The winner will almost certainly claim the Illinois Central Eight Conference title. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!