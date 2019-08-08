Momence Gladiolus Festival
The time-honored festival comes each August and is in its 82nd year. It began on Wednesday and continues through Sunday. Parades will be prominent during the next few days, as the Parade of Old Cars is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Main Street Parade for 6 p.m. Friday and the Grand Street Parade for 3 p.m. Saturday. Check gladfest.com for details.
One more Bears practice
It seems as though the team just arrived, but the Chicago Bears will hold their final public training camp practice of 2019 at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Olivet Nazarene University.
Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods
This festival will make its debut from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday in downtown Manteno. The purpose is to raise money to house homeless veterans, and the event will include a car show, barbecue and strongman competitions, craft vendors, live music and a beer tent.
Kankakee Cosplay Chaos 2019
Participants will dress up as their favorite cartoon and comic characters and compete for prizes in this event which will run from noon to 5 p.m. at Northfield Square mall. Vendors, entertainment and live demos also will be featured.
Dan Baird at Looney Bin
Dan Baird, the original vocalist/songwriter for the Georgia Satellites, a popular 1990s band, will bring his current band, Homemade Sin, to Bradley’s Looney Bin for a 9 p.m. show Friday. Cost is $15 for general admission tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!