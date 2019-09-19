Scarecrow Hollow Contest and Fest
Now in its seventh year, this event consistently grows in popularity. It returns from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Perry Farm Park. For a $25 entry fee, participants can create their own scarecrow, and visitors can vote on their favorites. Music and food also will be part of the festivities. Go to btpd.org for more details.
Kankakee & Iroquois River Clean Up
Organized by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association and now in its 37th year, the clean up will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers are needed, and registration stations are at Momence Island Park, Shamrock Golf Course, Aroma Park Boat Launch, Beckman Park Boat Launch, Bird Park Boat Launch, Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman Club and the Kankakee River State Park. Free commemorative patches and refreshments will be offered to all volunteers. Go to northernillinoisanglersassoc.com for more details.
Dwight Harvest Days
Three days of fun begins Friday and ends Sunday in this annual event. There will be a car show and kiddie tractor pull Friday, a craft show and flea market Saturday and Sunday and the famous Illinois Basset Waddle at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Go to dwightharvestdays.com for more details.
St. Anne Pumpkin Festival
Three days worth of fun also awaits in St. Anne as the 31st annual festival returns with the help of some dedicated volunteers. It will run Friday through Sunday. There will be live music the first two nights. Plenty of food and craft vendors will be on site throughout. A parade is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Paranormal Cirque
Billed as “a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre and cabaret” the performances will take place at Northfield Square mall in Bradley tonight (7:30 p.m.), Friday (7:30 p.m.), Saturday (6:30 and 9:30 p.m.) and Sunday (5:30 and 8:30 p.m.). Those younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian to attend, and no one younger than 13 will be admitted. Go to paranormalcirque.com to buy tickets.
