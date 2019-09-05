Grant Park Oktoberfest
The 18th annual festival has adopted the theme of “Home of the Dragons.’’ Activities, including children’s games, bingo and musical entertainment, begins at 3 p.m. Friday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday. Highlights include the lighted parade at 8 p.m. Saturday with fireworks following immediately after. Call 815-465-6531 for more details.
84th annual Greek Festival
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has hosted this event for generations. It will be held again from noon until 7 p.m. Sunday at the church grounds on North Washington Avenue in Kankakee. The Linardakis Greek Orchestra and two Greek dance groups are among the new attractions. There also will be food and beverages, bingo, a raffle and tours of the church.
Founders’ Day
Historic St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville will hold this event for the 23rd time from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. You can start the day with coffee and rolls in the parish hall. There also will be a car, truck and bike show, craft fair, farmers market, kids’ games, food and beverages, a church tour and raffle. Visit stmaryschurchbeaverville.com for more details.
408 Bash/Pull in the Park
There will be a lot of activity at the Chebanse American Legion Park this weekend as the 408 Bash will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and the Pull in the Park at noon Sunday. The former features a trap shoot, as well as archery and euchre tournaments. The latter features a tribute to local military veterans and kids’ games. 815-383-9408 for more details.
Fall Art Stroll
Set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the heart of downtown Kankakee, this Community Arts Council of Kankakee County-sponsored event will include 80-plus local artists and craft artisans exhibiting and selling their works.
